Cherry Health now offering same-day flu shots and COVID boosters at drive-thru clinic

The flu shots and COVID boosters are free to the public regardless of insurance status.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cherry Health is starting a new drive-through clinic for those who quality for the COVID-19 booster or the flu shot.

The flu shots and COVID boosters are free to the public regardless of insurance status, and the clinic is in the parking ramp at Cherry Health’s Heart of the City Health Center, 100 Cherry Street SE, Grand Rapids. Appointments are required.

“Flu shots are available to everyone and are a quick and easy step in protecting you and your loved ones during the upcoming flu season, which typically begins in October and continues through May,” said Dr. Leslie Pelkey, chief medical officer at Cherry Health.

Cherry Health is also offering the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster to those who completed their initial series at least six months ago and meet current CDC eligibility requirements:

65 years and older

18+ who have underlying medical conditions

18+ who work in high-risk settings

18+ who live in high-risk settings

Appointment for a flu shot, COVID vaccine or COVID-19 testing, can be made by calling the Cherry Health hotline at 616-965-8347.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.