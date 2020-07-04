GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Holland-based Coppercraft Distillery donated 1,000 gallons of their alcohol-based hand sanitizer to be delivered to over 900 Firefighters and 220 EMTs in Detroit.

The delivery was made by Great Lakes Wine & Spirits, who distributes all of Coppercraft's products, on Tuesday, April 7.

“We are so appreciative of this donation and this gesture,” shared Michael Urban, a Fire Engine Operator at Engine 27 in Detroit.

Urban also said, “The encouragement and support given by Coppercraft Distillery and so many others during this time does not go unnoticed. We are grateful.”

On March 18, Coppercraft announced they would produce and donate about 10 thousand gallons of alcohol-based hand sanitizer to area hospitals and healthcare providers.

Currently, the company donated and delivered 1,000 gallons to Holland Hospital, the City of Detroit Fire Department and local EMTS, and donated 500 gallons to North Ottawa Community Hospital. They've also donated hundreds of gallons to about 35 other healthcare facilities and nonprofits.

The hand sanitizer was created using a formula provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) and resulted in a sanitizer with just under 80 percent alcohol. Great Lakes Wine & Spirits donated its trucks and drivers to deliver the product.

Related Video:

Related Stories:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.





