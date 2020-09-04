DETROIT — The mayor of Detroit said the coronavirus is “starting to weaken” in Michigan’s largest city.

But Mike Duggan also pleaded with residents to keep the momentum going by wearing masks and avoiding large groups.

Meanwhile, health officials reported Wednesday that Michigan has had nearly 20,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 959 total deaths from the disease caused by the virus.

There were fewer new Michigan cases and deaths reported Wednesday than on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a local leader in northern Michigan has asked the governor to bar people from traveling back and forth to their second homes, saying it puts year-round residents of vacation communities at greater risk.

►Do you have more questions about COVID-19 in Michigan? Check out the state's website.

►Click here to view the state's cumulative data.

STATE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

►Here is our full 13 ON YOUR SIDE coronavirus website

MORE COVID-19 NEWS:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.