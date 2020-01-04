Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Kent County reports second death

The Kent County Health Department reported a second COVID-19 death on Wednesday. There are a total of 118 cases in the county, according to the health department's website.

Tuesday's cases

Michigan officials reported 1,117 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, making it the second day in a row daily cases topped 1,000. The total number of cases is at 7,615.

There were 75 deaths, bringing the death toll to 259.

Confirmed inmate cases within the Michigan Department of Corrections are at 93.

The state also updated the number of COVID-19 tests they have done. The reporting system includes tests from the state lab, commercial labs and hospitals. The total number of specimens tested does not equal the number patients tested, since some people might get multiple tests.

The last testing update is from Tuesday, March 31 at 2:30 p.m.

The state emphasizes that the report of cumulative data is "provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report."

At this point, the state has not started reporting the number of recovered cases yet.

STATE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

