Coronavirus updates, June 22: Cases climb in Oceana County

Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.
Cases climb in Oceana County
Health officials in Oceana County said Monday that cases continue to climb due to outbreaks at some farms and businesses in the are.
According to the district health department at first cases did not show symptoms when they went to work, so they passed all screening efforts from their employers. Nevertheless, these individuals inadvertently exposed co-workers, as well as family and household members, who subsequently became infected.
“The virus spreads very quickly when in close proximity to others, which is why we are seeing families and households become infected, causing the overall numbers to increase,” said Kevin Hughes, Health Officer for DHD#10. “We continue to stress the importance of social distancing, wearing face coverings, avoiding touching eyes, nose, and mouth, and continually washing hands to prevent getting or spreading the virus.”
The state of Michigan is reporting 167 total cases in Ocaeana County and three deaths.
Sunday's cases
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 146 new coronavirus cases, making the total 61,230.
The death toll increased by three; the total number of deaths is now 5,846.
State recommendations for COVID-19
Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:
- If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid contact with people who are sick.
- If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.
- Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.
