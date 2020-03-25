Three patients and three staffers at two state psych hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The cases involve one patient at the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Saline and two patients and three staffers at Walter Reuther Psychiatric Hospital in Westland.

“Our primary focus is the health and safety of our staff and the patients at our state hospitals,” said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon. “We treat the spread of COVID-19 with the greatest seriousness and are taking many steps to address it.”

MDHHS said in a press release that each of the state's five psychiatric hospitals were equipped with isolation units several weeks ago. Additionally, the hospitals stopped allowing visitors two weeks ago.

The statewide COVID-19 case count reached 1,791 on Tuesday, March 24. The death toll is now at 24.

STATE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

