COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing for unvaccinated age groups, data shows

About 20% of inpatients at Spectrum Health, the largest health system in West Michigan, fall in the 30-49 age bracket.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan hospital association says COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing at an 'alarming rate' for a younger demographic, who aren't eligible yet for the vaccine based on age.

"From March 1 to March 23, hospitalizations increased by 633% for adults ages 30-39 and by 800% for adults ages 40-49," the Michigan Health and Hospital Association wrote in a press release.

As cases rise, West Michigan hospitals are beginning to see more COVID-19 patients admitted, but not as much as expected based on case rates.

"I have no doubt that our numbers would be higher, if we weren't so successful in rolling out the vaccine," said Joe Bonello, vice president of nursing operations at Holland Hospital.

As of Wednesday, Muskegon and Kent County have fully vaccinated over 50% of their population ages 65 and up, and nearly 47% of the same age group has been vaccinated in Ottawa County.

"That proportion of people is the highest risk for hospitalization and severe complications of COVID," said Dr. Liam Sullivan, an infectious disease physician with Spectrum Health.

"Hopefully that's going to blunt the effect on the hospitals. Now obviously, that remains to be seen."

Of Spectrum Health's 79 COVID-19 inpatients, 20% of them fall in the 30-49 age bracket.

At Holland Hospital, inpatient numbers have recently more than doubled.

Currently, nine people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and several of them are in the younger age bracket.

Hospitalizations typically lag a few weeks behind cases, Sullivan said.

"The rise in the hospitalizations has not been really steep, yet. I think the next several weeks will tell us where we're going, and it's concerning because we're certainly on the brink of having a potential surge," Sullivan said.

On April 5, the state health department is opening up vaccine eligibility to all people ages 16 years old and older. However, appointments will still be dependent on available supply, which has struggled to meet demand so far.

Doctors have attributed the recent surge to loosened restrictions, COVID-19 fatigue and variant cases. Bonello said people need to stay the course with mitigation strategies to prevent a significant surge.

"The case rate in the county continues to climb, so we anticipate the hospitalizations will continue to climb, too," he said. "Our hope is just that they don't climb as high as they did in the fall."

On Thursday, Michigan reported 5,224 daily cases and 49 deaths. The state has also identified 1,094 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant.

"I go back to the healthcare workers, there's no group of people right now, more tired of COVID than us," Sullivan said. "It sure would be nice at some point in time to see my co-workers faces again, but you know something, we all know we got to stick with it."

"I'm just pleading with people. Please, please take this seriously and help us get through this this final stretch, and, you know come Memorial Day or hopefully a little bit sooner than that— I hope things will start to improve."

