CVS Health opening COVID-19 drive-thru test sites

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — CVS Health announced Thursday it will open 16 COVID-19 testing sites across Michigan.

The company will open a new COVID-19 test site in Grand Rapids on Friday, May 29 at the CVS Pharmacy drive-thru location at 1550 Lake Drive Southeast.

These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and deliver on the company’s commitment to establish 1,000 locations across the country by the end of May as originally announced on April 27. These new test sites help a goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.

More than half of the company’s 1,000 test sites will serve communities with the greatest need for support, as measured by the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index.

The index tracks a variety of census variables including poverty, lack of access to transportation, and crowded housing that may weaken a community’s ability to prepare for and recover from hazardous events like natural disasters and disease outbreaks.

Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 29 to schedule an appointment.

Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.

The new testing sites in Michigan include:

CVS Pharmacy, 2100 West Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

CVS Pharmacy, 1700 South Industrial Highway, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

CVS Pharmacy, 5757 Whitmore Lake Road, Brighton, MI 48116

CVS Pharmacy, 1402 W. 14 Mile, Clawson, MI 48017

CVS Pharmacy, 39350 Nine Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48167

CVS Pharmacy, 33021 Garfield Road, Fraser, MI 48066

CVS Pharmacy, 1550 Lake Drive Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

CVS Pharmacy, 17120 Kercheval Avenue, Grosse Pointe, MI 48230

CVS Pharmacy, 240 M.A.C., East Lansing, MI 48823

CVS Pharmacy, 21777 21 Mile Road, Macomb Township, MI 48044

CVS Pharmacy, 720 General Motors Road, Milford, MI 48381

CVS Pharmacy, 44300 5 Mile Road, Northville, MI 48168

CVS Pharmacy, 46960 Van Dyke Avenue, Shelby, MI 48317

CVS Pharmacy, 2115 Twenty-Five Mile Road, Shelby Township, MI 48316

CVS Pharmacy, 30920 Southfield Road, Southfield, MI 48076

CVS Pharmacy, 100 West Maple Road, Walled Lake, MI 48390

A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.

