MICHIGAN, USA — Over the weekend, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) started to crack down on violators of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order.

The DNR issued five citations and warned 323 others for violating the stay at home order as it applies to boaters.

According to Ed Golder, the Public Information Officer with the DNR, no citations were issued for motorized boating, which was recently banned under the renewed order. The warnings and citations issued over the weekend included a lack of social distancing and boating with people outside one’s household.

"Warnings occur when a conservation officer sees someone violating the law and asks that person to comply voluntarily, which they typically do," Golder said in an email. "Tickets are being issued under the EO (executive order) when people have been warned about a violation of the law but have continued to fail to comply."

Under Michigan's extended stay at home order, the use of a motorboat, jet ski or "similar watercraft" is not allowed.

Whitmer re-issued the Stay Home, Stay Safe order on Thursday, April 9 that requires Michiganders to stay home except for doing life sustaining acthrough May 1. One exception to this order is that Michigan residents can leave their homes for physical outdoor activities. The revised version of this order says kayaking, canoeing and sailing remain permissible, but motorized watercraft are barred.

For people who are using non-motorized boats, social distancing measures must still be followed and they are not allowed to boat with people outside their household. Long distance travel is also prohibited, so boating must happen locally.

Of the five citations written three were for boating with individuals outside one’s household; two for failing to observe social distancing requirements.

"As I’ve said, we are seeking voluntary compliance as much as possible, especially given how new that particular prohibition is for the public," Golder said.

