CDC: More than 100 pet dogs, cats have had COVID-19 in the US

They said the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to people is considered to be low.

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a Tweet on Sunday that more than 100 pet dogs and cats have had COVID-19 in the United States.

They said most of the cases came after close contact with a person who was infected with the coronavirus.

The CDC suggested pet owners should protect their dogs and cats by avoiding contact with them when you are sick.

They also said that because of the limited information available, the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to people is considered to be low.

"Until we learn more about how this virus affects animals, treat pets as you would other human family members to protect them from a possible infection," they released in a document in January.

The CDC said that COVID-19 in dogs and animals is a "rapidly evolving situation" and that they'd release and update information when it becomes available.