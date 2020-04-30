DETROIT — Lawyers are seeking testing for all Michigan prisoners and staff as well as other steps to protect them from the highly contagious coronavirus.

A lawsuit was filed Wednesday against the state Corrections Department. At least 41 prisoners have died of complications from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus. Michigan has roughly 38,000 prisoners but has tested only 3,100 so far.

Forty-five percent tested positive. Besides widespread testing, the lawsuit seeks free disinfectant supplies and soap, personal protection equipment, a 6-foot buffer between prisoners and other remedies. The Corrections Department says it's doing many of those things.

