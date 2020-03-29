COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Area fire departments are doing what they can to keep children’s birthday celebrations from becoming coronavirus casualties.

Alpine Township conducted two birthday runs over the weekend; a third is planned for Monday evening.

“It’s nice to be able to help out and add some excitement for kids who have to stay home on their birthday,’’ said Tom Katerberg, an Alpine Township firefighter/EMT.

Alpine Township firefighters on Saturday delivered their inaugural birthday greeting to Addisyn Wood, whose March 28 birthday party with friends at a trampoline center was canceled by the stay-at-home order.

“It was incredible; they gave these kids something they will never forget,’’ said Addisyn’s mother, Julie Wood.

Incredible, indeed.

Wood’s six kids, ages 4 to 14, along with every other kid in the neighborhood, stepped outside or peered through windows as the Alpine Township engine – lights and siren activated, made a Saturday evening visit to their street in neighboring Plainfield Township.

It may become more common as ‘stay at home’ orders in Michigan and elsewhere snuff out birthday celebrations traditionally filled with a dozen or so kids and perhaps an over-sized grey mouse dishing up pizza and pop.

Scores of fire departments across Michigan and the U.S. in recent days started offering the service to cheer up kids who are stuck at home on their birthday.

The City of Rockford on Sunday said in a Facebook post that its department of public safety is offering birthday visits during the stay at home order. Recipients have a choice of a fire truck, police cruiser, or both.

Katerberg said Alpine Township got the idea from the Ross-Augusta Fire Department in Kalamazoo County.

The Saturday visit to the Wood household “was our first visit,’’ Katerberg said.

The department’s second home run took place Sunday afternoon in Comstock Park. Firefighters were greeted with cheers and waves.

“They said it was probably their best birthday yet,’’ Katerberg said. “A few of the neighborhood kids heard the commotion and naturally, they all went outside.’’

The Alpine Firefighters Association on Saturday afternoon posted to its Facebook page that it is offering firetruck visits for birthday celebrants during Stay Home, Stay Safe orders.

“We know it’s difficult having to explain why birthday parties have been cancelled. Alpine Township Fire would like to spread a little cheer for children in the area,'' the Facebook post states.

“We wish we could do more, like truck tours, but unfortunately, we need everyone to keep their distance.’’

Julie Wood lives in the River Road Farms neighborhood near Pine Island Drive and Six Mile Road NE, which is just east of Alpine Township.

She made a comment Saturday on the Alpine Firefighters Association’s Facebook page about what an awesome idea the birthday visits are, lamenting how her home was just inside neighboring Plainfield Township.

“They responded and asked for an address. About 30 minutes later, we heard the approaching siren,’’ Wood said.

The willingness of fire departments to make birthday visits during the coronavirus pandemic will have a profound impact, she said.

“I think it is such a huge thing,’’ Wood said. “It is such a simple gesture, but it means so much to these kids.’’

