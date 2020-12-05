FOREST HILLS, Mich. — A West Michigan teacher, coach and school administrator who has had a years-long battle with cancer has died after also contracting COVID-19.

Tim Hollern, whose Forest Hills Public Schools tenure began in 2000, passed away with his family at his side, according to Forest Hills Superintendent Daniel Behm. Hollern had a nine-year battle with metastatic cancer.

Hollern was first a teacher at Forest Hills Northern High School before becoming the assistant principal and athletic director at Eastern High School. He also served as principal for Goodwillie Environmental School.

Supt. Behm wrote in a letter to families and staff that Hollern was a "warrior for positivity and all that is good."

Courtesy photo

"During his 20 years in Forest Hills Public Schools, Mr. Hollern had a profound and positive impact on thousands of students and colleagues," Behm wrote.

The district says its crisis team is available for anyone in need of grief counseling during this time.

"He loved coming to work and serving his school and community. Always a teacher and always humble, Tim taught through his example," Behm wrote. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Tim’s wife, children, mother, and siblings."

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.