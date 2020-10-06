Free COVID-19 testing in Muskegon this weekend

Muskegon County residents will be tested free of charge, and no appointment is needed.

MUSKEGON, Mich — Free COVID-19 testing is rolling into Muskegon.

This weekend, the Michigan National Guard is partnering with Muskegon County Public Health to offer free testing for Muskegon County residents. These tests will be diagnostic and will detect the presence of the virus.

The testing will be done via walk-up and drive-through services on Friday, June 12 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, June 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Location for the testing is Oakridge Middle School on S Wolfe Rd.

The entrance for the testing site will be near the corner of S. Wolf Rd. and Hall Rd.

Muskegon County residents will be tested free of charge, and no appointment is needed. However, registration can be sped up by printing and completing the testing consent form.

“Testing is important to our efforts to protect public health and save lives,” said Muskegon County Health Officer Kathy Moore. “The community is eager to get back to normal. To do that, we need to test individuals and ensure that we continue to take prevention efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Muskegon’s free testing is in line with Michigan’s state-wide response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In recent weeks, free testing has been provided in Ottawa County, Grand Rapids, Flint, and more.

