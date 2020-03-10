Sen. Gary Peters to get tested for COVID-19 after Wisconsin senator diagnosed

The senator said he doesn't have symptoms, but is getting tested after potentially being exposed.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) announced Saturday that he will be getting tested for COVID-19 after Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, tested positive.

Peters said he participated in Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee meeting on Wednesday, and he "was seated near Chairman Ron Johnson."

Johnson's Friday positive test result now makes Johnson the third Senate Republican to test positive for the coronavirus following news that President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, Axios reports. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that he plans to reschedule Senate floor activity until after Oct. 19.

"I’m feeling great & have no symptoms but I am responsibly following protocols, including getting tested," Peters said.

Michigan's other U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow is also getting tested for COVID-19, out of an abundance of caution.

"We do not believe Senator Stabenow has had any direct contact with any person who has tested positive for COVID-19 outside of the socially distanced Senate floor where she always wears a mask," a spokesperson for Stabenow said Saturday.

After Trump announced his diagnosis early Friday morning, seven other people in his orbit have also tested positive for COVID-19. The president's doctor said Saturday Trump is doing very well.

