GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids city officials outlined temporary service changes to help the spread of novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in order to protect the health of community members and city employees alike.

“We have a critical responsibility to do our part in the global fight against the spread of COVID-19 at the local level,” City Manager Mark Washington said during a Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday, March 17. “We have a responsibility to our residents and our staff members. It is important to take steps to protect our community and ensure continuity of essential City services.”

The following changes are in effect starting Wednesday, March 18 through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, April 5:

City Hall, Grand Rapids Development Center, Parks and Recreation and Public Works, Water Resource Recovery Facility, Water Administration Building, and Mobile GR-Parking Services Department are closed to walk-in traffic. The city said staff members will be available to provide services via email, phone or 311 Customer Service.

Water service shutoffs are suspended through April 30 and accounts in shutoff status are to be restored.

Interior inspections of occupied residential units for code enforcement, water services and lead remediation projects are suspended except in the case of an emergency health, safety or welfare concern.

The Indian Trails Golf Course lounge is closed. Bar and food service is available for only those using the golf course.

Cemetery services are limited to 50 people per Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order.

The March 26 Planning Commission meeting is canceled and regular business is moved to the next available meeting in April or May. The City Commission is being asked to consider canceling its March 31 meeting during today’s 7 p.m. meeting. Non-essential meetings of all City boards and commissions are postponed.

The March 19 meeting of the Board of Zoning Appeals is canceled and regular business is moved to the April 16 meeting. Public engagement meetings are postponed and are to be rescheduled for later dates. This includes engagement opportunities for Vital Streets projects, Office of Oversight and Public Accountability, parks facilities and the City/Kent County consolidated plan for community development block grant.

City staff are encouraged to telecommute and/or take accrued earned time off as work requirements allow. City staff may use sick time to care for school-aged children affected by local school closures.

The following City services and departments remain in operation as normal:

311 Customer Service – recommended as first place to contact

Building inspections

Communications

Construction inspections

Code enforcement

Fire

Mobile GR-Parking Services

Police

Public Works

Refuse and recycling

Sewer

Streets

Street lighting

Water

The city’s yard waste drop-off site at 2001 Butterworth Ave. SW reopens for the season Monday, April 6 as scheduled.

The city’s website – grandrapidsmi.gov – also offers a wide range of services, including permit applications, bill pay and service requests. Essential face-to-face business is available by appointment only and may be arranged by calling Customer Service at 311 or 616-456-3000 or emailing info@grcity.us or by calling or emailing the department or city employee who is involved.

