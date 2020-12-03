GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Downtown Grand Rapids is cancelled due to concerns over large crowds and the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The Kent Division One Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians says many calls came in from participants who decided to back out.

The parade was supposed to take place on Saturday, March 14 at 11 a.m.

“In the general interest of public health and safety we have decided to not go forward as planned. Though there are no reported cases in the West Michigan area there is justifiable concern on the part of the public about attending large public events. We recognize our responsibility to the public to always put their safety first.” said Ed Kettle, AOH member and part off the parade committee in a statement.

Irish on Ionia, which was also going to happen Saturday, has been postponed until late summer. BarFly Ventures—which runs the event—said they are responding to local and state recommendations, and that their first priority is the safety of their staff and guests.

There are two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency to mitigate the spread of the virus. She urged people to avoid meeting in large groups of more than 100 people and said that businesses need to take precautionary steps to help stop the spread of the virus.

The state has set up a website for COVID-19, and their preparations for dealing with the virus.

