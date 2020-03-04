MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued an emergency order that will but in place civil fines up to $1,000 for violations of the governor's stay at home order.

According to a press release, the order was issued by MDHHS Director Robert Gordon to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

The emergency order puts in place a civil penalty of up to $1,000 and a process for referral to licensing agencies for violations. The order also states criminal penalties for violation will remain an option for prosecutors.

"The only way to stop the spread is social distancing. A civil penalty and potential licensing actions send a strong message to Michiganders that social distancing is essential to saving lives,” Gordon said.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has authority to create a schedule of civil monetary penalties, the release said.

In addition to civil penalties, businesses regulated by a licensing agency will be referred to relevant licensing agencies for additional enforcement action.

Places of religious worship, when used for religious worship, are exempt from the Emergency Rules.

The order, which calls for the suspension of all nonessential activity, went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, March 24.

The state said calls of noncompliance should be directed to local law enforcement agencies.

