GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Recently, the Center for Disease Control and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer suggested the general public wear face coverings while going to the grocery store or other essential stops.

However, many people are wondering if wearing a face mask is truly necessary.

Researchers in Finland developed an video that may help you better understand how viruses can spread in an open areas.

Using a supercomputer they simulated a person coughing in a store aisle between shelves, and took into account ventilation in the building.

The cloud spreads and disperses. And it takes nearly six minutes for it to disperse. Many of the particles land on the floor and shelving in the aisle.

If someone infected with the coronavirus coughs and walks away, they leave behind extremely small aerosol particles carrying the virus that you breath in if you walk through that cloud.

Many people are making your own face masks at home. They will help to protect you from germs spread by the coronavirus, and can also serve as a reminder to not touch your face and stay at least six feet away from other.

Here's how you take care of your homemade face mask:

Wash the face mask after every use

Washing in hot water

Dry in high heat

Wash your hands after taking off your mask

