HOLLAND, Michigan — After a lengthy quarantine, a doctor at Holland Hospital has recovered from the novel coronavirus and is back working.

"I'm really happy to be able to contribute," said Dr. James Dumerauf, medical director of the hospital's Behavioral Health Services. "A lot of people are putting in long hours right now, and we're glad to do it."

The longtime psychiatrist was diagnosed with COVID-19 after his daughter came home from Chicago in March. She was one of the first confirmed positive cases in Ottawa County, Dumerauf said.

"My wife and I were diagnosed nine days later," he said. "With three family members, we had three different experiences."

Dumerauf developed symptoms, considering himself lucky.

"We've learned this is a spectrum virus," he said. "You can feel relatively good for a day or two and be lulled into a sense of security, and then get hit by a Mack truck."

Ottawa County has 130 positive cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths as of April 21. Only 15 percent of cases have required hospitalization, and 25 people have recovered.

Dumerauf was cleared by the hospital to return to work. His wife and daughter are recovering.

While most people can recover from the cornavirus at home, everyone needs to continue practicing social distancing, wearing masks and washing their hands, Dumerauf said.

"It's important we follow the measures being outlined by health professionals," he said. "We want this to end quickly, and not taking precautions we need to will prolong it."

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 967 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, April 21. The current death toll is 2,700.

