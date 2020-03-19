HOLLAND, Michigan — In an effort to protect health care workers and promote social distancing, Holland Hospital is opening a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site for referred patients.

Due to the national shortage of test kits and viral transport media, Holland Hospital says only patients who have previously been screened and referred for testing receive and appointment. Nurses will coordinate appointments for patients.

For anyone experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness, including fever, cough or shortness of breath, please call our FREE COVID-19 SCREENING HOTLINE at (616) 394-2080 from 7 am – 7 pm, 7 days a week to talk with a triage nurse.

Holland Hospital has also suspended all non-essential services, including elective surgeries. Click here for the most up to date information.

