GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In a tweet Wednesday, the JW Marriott in Grand Rapids announced it will be temporarily closing.

The hotel gave no re-open date but apologized for any inconvenience and said they look forward to re-opening soon.

The JW Marriott joins growing list of non-essential businesses closing their doors to prevent the further spread of coronavirus including sit-down restaurants, bars, clubs, gyms and fitness studios and more as part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's 'stay home, stay safe' executive order.

The order suspends unnecessary in-person operations and bans all public and private gatherings of any number of people not already living together in the same household. If anyone does leave their house for essential functions or jobs, they are asked to adhere to social distancing measures including remaining six feet apart from each other.

Questions and concerns about the JW Marriott's closure can be directed to 616-242-1500.

