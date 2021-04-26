Meijer now offering walk-up vaccines at every pharmacy

Meijer made the announcement Monday, April 26, adding that its pharmacies have administers over 1 million doses.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer is now launching a walk-up vaccine program at all its store. The superstore company will offer the the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine at every Meijer Pharmacy.

According to a press release from the company, Meijer stores will have a minimum of 100 doses per week for customers to get the vaccine at their convenience. Doses will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

“I’m very pleased we are now entering into this phase of the vaccine initiative,” said Jason Beauch, Meijer Vice President of Pharmacy. “Our teams have worked so hard to vaccinate a very large number of people in a relatively short amount of time. The ability to offer the vaccines on a walk-up basis at every Meijer store demonstrates we are getting closer to ensuring everyone has the ability to get vaccinated.”

“The one million vaccine milestone is a tremendous achievement by our incredibly hard-working pharmacy teams,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said.

You can still register for the vaccine at Meijer. To get an appointment, text COVID to the number 75049 or go to https://clinic.meijer.com/ to register.

