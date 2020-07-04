GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mel Trotter said two individuals who have stayed at the shelter tested positive for COVID-19.

One person tested positive on April 4 and the second one on April 6.

"Neither individual is currently in our shelter. Both individuals are in isolation at local health care facilities," said Beth Fisher the Vice President of Advancement for Mel Trotter.

The Kent County Health Department set up new protocols for shelters on April 3. Any individual who is experiencing homelessness and who tests positive or is being tested for COVID-19 will be transferred to the Guiding Light building at 255 S. Division Ave. in Grand Rapids after receiving care at a hospital.

The Guiding Light building has been re-purposed by the Kent County Health Department to serve as an isolation facility for people who are homeless and are awaiting test results or who test positive for coronavirus.

Mel Trotter says they established new protocols on March 11 to limit the spread of COVID-19. This included cleaning and public health protocols like checking temperatures of guests and staff, everyone must wear masks in the building at all time and social distancing measures have been put into place throughout the facility.

Mel Trotter has also closed its buffet line and is only serving pre-packaged food.

