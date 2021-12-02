Mercy Health Muskegon tightening visitor restrictions due to 'significant rise' in COVID cases

The restrictions went into effect Dec. 2 at Mercy Health Muskegon.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Mercy Health is tightening visitor restrictions at its Muskegon hospital due to what they are calling a "significant rise" in COVID-19 cases in the community.

The restrictions went into effect Thursday, Dec. 2. The new rules are as follows:

No visitors for COVID-19 positive patients – unless there are extenuating circumstances.

One visitor per day for non-COVID-19 hospitalized patients, surgery, lab, radiology and Emergency Department.

Two visitors per day for minors.

All visitors to Mercy Health Muskegon must adhere to masking policies and other PPE as deemed by staff.

You can learn more about the visitor restrictions in place here.

As of Dec. 1, the total number of cases in Michigan is 1,318,123 and the death toll from the virus is 24,090, according to the state data.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.