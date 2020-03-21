OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — Oakland County health officials are reporting their first death related to COVID-19. This is the fourth death from the novel coronavirus in the state of Michigan; three have been reported in Wayne County.

The Oakland County Health Division said a 50-year-old man with underlying health conditions died Friday. The state's total number of cases has reached 549.

"This is a tragic loss and we share our heartfelt condolences with the family," Oakland County Executive David Coulter said. "This is also an important reminder of the seriousness of this virus and the importance of personal and community-wide efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus."

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Oakland County has 184 cases of COVID-19.

STATE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

