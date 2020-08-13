Michigan hospital reinstates visitor limits after cases rise

Beaumont Health said the limits will begin Thursday at its Farmington Hills campus.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. — A Detroit-area hospital says it will reinstate visitor restrictions out of an abundance of caution following a rise in coronavirus cases among staff, patients and visitors.

Beaumont hospitals have cared for more COVID-19 patients than any other system in Michigan.

No one will be allowed in the rooms of patients with pending or positive tests except in end-of-life or other extreme circumstance.

In cases unrelated to COVID-19, one person can visit under a number of exceptions.

In the state's Wednesday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported nine more coronavirus-related deaths and 517 more confirmed cases. The state total has surpassed 89,000 and the statewide death toll is 6,273.

