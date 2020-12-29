Michigan skilled nursing home facilities receive COVID-19 vaccine

“This is a great day for older Michiganders, their families and the dedicated men and women who care for them,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

LANSING, Mich. — Skilled nursing home residents and staff began receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Monday through the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care Program.

The program is a national initiative to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the Phase 1A priority groups of long-term care facility residents and staff. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is partnering with CVS and Walgreens through the program to manage and facilitate the vaccinations.

“We know the residents of these facilities are at high-risk for severe illness and death from the virus, and early vaccination of both residents and those caring for them is critical to help protect this population,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “We are pleased that more than 5,000 long-term care facilities – including more than 400 skilled nursing facilities – have been enrolled in the program in Michigan to receive the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.”

According to a release from the Michigan Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division, there are about 91,000 people at nursing facilities, including residents and staff. These vaccinations are expected to be completed in about three weeks. Assisted living, personal care homes, residential care, adult foster homes and additional eligible facilities will also be receiving vaccinations soon.

“This is a great day for older Michiganders, their families and the dedicated men and women who care for them,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “We know this virus is a killer that preys on our most vulnerable populations, which is why my administration has prioritized testing in our nursing homes from the beginning. Now, we have developed a plan that will help us distribute a safe and effective vaccine to our nursing home residents and staff.”

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.