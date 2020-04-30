TV stations in mid-Michigan are working together to offer a virtual town hall meeting with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday.

ABC12's Angie Hendershot, WNEM's Frank Turner and Mid-Michigan Now's Mike Woolfolk will join Governor Whitmer to discuss the stay home orders, unemployment concerns and the state’s path to recovery.

You can watch the full broadcast in West Michigan on 13 ON YOUR SIDE from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The one-hour town hall will originate from ABC12’s. You can also watch it live on the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Facebook page and at 13onyuorside.com

The public is welcome to submit questions for Whitmer by emailing GovTownHall@abc12.com.

