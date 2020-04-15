GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Up until now, only patients with severe symptoms of COVID-19 -- sore throat, shortness of breath, heavy chest and a dry cough -- were tested for the virus. But now, top health officials in Michigan have expanded the testing criteria to include those with mild symptoms.

Dr. Lisa Hoekstra, the director of the North Ottawa Community Health System's Urgent Care, said this is one of the first steps to being able to open the state again.

Dr. Hoekstra said that by finding those with mild symptoms, health officials will be able to quarantine more people and further stop the spread of the virus. The state's chief medial executive and chief deputy for health Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said expanded testing is necessary in learning more about how COVID-19 spreads.

Michigan’s priority testing criteria now includes:

Hospitalized patients.

Symptomatic healthcare workers.

Patients in congregate facilities with symptoms, including those at: Long-term care or elderly living facilities. Jails or prisons. Homeless shelters. Residential foster care facilities. Other group living setting.

Patients age 65 and older with symptoms.

Patients with underlying conditions with symptoms.

First responders with symptoms.

Critical infrastructure workers with symptoms.

Individuals with mild symptoms.

Mild COVID-19 symptoms include:

Loss of smell

Diarrhea

Running nose

Sore Throat

Dry cough

Fever

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

Anyone with those symptoms is asked to call their physician or one of the local testing sites to be screened for testing. If they test positive for the virus they'll be quarantined along with any family and people they may have come in contact with.

The state also created a COVID-19 test site finder to help residents locate testing sites near them. The test site finder connects hundreds of health vendors, benefit resources, and plan designs into one place. Residents can locate testing sites by inputting their address, or selecting state, county and zip at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

