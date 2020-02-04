SPARTA, Mich. — When Amy McCarty's mother first started losing her hearing, McCarty taught her some American Sign Language signs to communicate.

Right now, McCarty's mother is on lockdown at Harvest Way Retirement Community in Sparta amid COVID-19. McCarty said she understands and appreciates the extra security, but it's been hard not to spend time with her mother.

"I still run errands for her, and do her shopping, but must leave her purchases at the door without entering the building," McCarty wrote in an email. "No conversations. No holding hands. No hugs. No kisses."

But, after bringing her mother groceries recently, McCarty heard a knock on the window as she walked away. She turned around to see her mother signing "I love you."

"She only remembers a few of the signs, but she got the most important one down perfectly. I love you, too, Mom," McCarty said.

