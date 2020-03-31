DETROIT — Hundreds of new health care graduates from Michigan State University are available to respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

State officials have made a desperate plea for health professionals to treat people as the number of virus cases rises each day.

MSU says the state has created a temporary license for nurses who usually first take a national exam.

Doctors from the colleges of Human Medicine and Osteopathic Medicine also can work ahead of their medical residencies.

The number of coronavirus cases reported statewide reached 7,615 with 259 deaths. A nursing home in Cedar Springs in Kent County says 31 residents and five staff members have COVID-19.

