MUSKEGON, Mich. — More than 100 organizations, businesses, non-profits, schools, and local governments have banded together to fight the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in Muskegon County.

According to a press release from HealthWest, formerly Muskegon County Community Mental Health, the group has launched its own “Stay Home, Stay Safe, Save Lives” campaign to educate Muskegon County residents on the critical steps they can take to stop the spread of the disease and to ensure the health and safety of themselves and their loved ones.

“COVID-19 is in Muskegon County and is hurting our friends, neighbors, and those we love,” said Muskegon County Public Health Officer Kathy Moore. “By working together, sharing a consistent message, and following some very basic safety precautions, we can save lives.”

The campaign will encourage people to stay home and to follow safety precautions if they have to leave the house to get essentials, like medications or groceries.

"It’s going to take a true community effort to educate residents on the importance of following proper guidelines to stop the spread of COVID19 in our communities,” said City of Muskegon Heights Mayor Walter Watt. “We need everyone’s support to keep our communities healthy.”

In an unprecedented move, organizations across Muskegon County agreed to come together with a unified voice to spread this message, the press release went on to say. The campaign will stress the vital role everyone in Muskegon County has in stopping the COVID-19 outbreak.

“While our organizations have different goals and priorities, we all share a common love for Muskegon County and those who live here,” said HealthWest Executive Director Julia Rupp. “If there’s one thing this community does well, we work together, put our differences aside, and fight for our whole community.

Muskegon COVID19 - One Voice More than 100 Muskegon County organizations, businesses, non-profits, schools, and local governments have banded together to fight the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in Muskegon County. United, we are addressing the community about the importance of staying home, staying safe, and saving lives. Posted by HealthWest on Monday, April 13, 2020

Aspects of the effort can be seen on the Watch Muskegon – Stay Home, Stay Safe, Save Lives message on social media, television, radio, video, and other grassroots efforts. The campaign also includes a video of dozens of community members encouraging their neighbors to stay safe and do their part.

This collaboration pulled together quickly, and new groups and organizations are joining every day. Anyone can be part of this collective effort; it is crucial to represent a diversity of voices and perspectives from all sectors municipalities, ages, and races.

“We are asking everyone in our community to join us in this fight,” Rupp said.

Here's a full list of the organizations taking part in the county's campaign and according to HealthWest, other organizations sign up every day:

Abeshi Ghanaian Cuisine

AgeWell Services of West Michigan

Arbor Circle

Arts Council of White Lake - Nuveen Center

Beachwood-Bluffton Neighborhood Association BBNA

BOOM Youth Leadership Team

Boys & Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore

Capstone Insurance Services

Cedar Creek Township

Child Abuse Council of Muskegon County

City of Montague

City of Muskegon

City of Muskegon Heights

City of North Muskegon

City of Norton Shores

Coalition for a Drug Free Muskegon County

Coalition for Community Development

Community Access Line of the Lakeshore (CALL 2-1-1)

Community Coordinating Council

Community enCompass

Community Foundation for Muskegon County

Community Gathering Initiative

Cumulus Media

Dalton Township

Disability Network of West Michigan

Fatty Lumpkins Sandwich Shack

Fruitport Community Schools

Goodwill Industries of West Michigan

Great Lakes Dental Excellence

Hackley Community Care

Health Project

HealthWest

Holton Public Schools

Holton Township

Kuntry Cookin'

Lakeshore Learning Center

Love INC of Muskegon County

Mediation & Restorative Services

Mercy Health

Mercy Health Arena

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Muskegon County Office

Mona Shores Public Schools

Montague Area Public Schools

Mount Zion Church of God in Christ

Muskegon Area Career Tech Center

Muskegon Area District Library

Muskegon Area Intermediate School District

Muskegon Big Reds Football

Muskegon Channel

Muskegon Community College

Muskegon Community Health Innovation Region

Muskegon County

Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office

Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office

Muskegon Downtown Development Authority

Muskegon Family Court

Muskegon Heights HerCo 1191 Laborers

Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System

Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce

Muskegon Montessori Academy for Environmental Change

Muskegon Oceana Community Action Partnership, Inc.

Muskegon Public Schools

Muskegon Township

Muskegon YMCA

Muskegon’s Rebel Road

MYalliance System of Care

NAACP Lake Newaygo County

NAACP Muskegon Branch #3147

New Jerusalem Baptist Church

New Life Christian Center

Nims Neighborhood Association

North Muskegon Public Schools

Oakridge Public Schools

Orchard View Schools

Overcoming Barriers, Inc.

Parties in the Park

Pathfinders

Pigeon Hill Brewing Company

Public Health - Muskegon County

Ravenna Public Schools

Read Muskegon

Reeths-Puffer Schools

Revel

Senior Resources of West Michigan

Servicios de Esperanza, LLC

Social Justice Commission

Suicide Prevention Coalition of Muskegon County

The Salvation Army

The Tish

This is the Situation Radio Podcast Show

Three Oaks Public School Academy

Transition at Craig Campus

United Way of the Lakeshore

VFW Post 3195

Visit Muskegon

Volunteer For Dental

Wesley School

West Michigan Plumbers and Fitters

West Michigan Works!

Westshore Christian Academy

White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce

White Lake Community Library

Whitehall District Schools

Wonderland Distilling

WUVS 103.7 The Beat

