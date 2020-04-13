MUSKEGON, Mich. — More than 100 organizations, businesses, non-profits, schools, and local governments have banded together to fight the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in Muskegon County.
According to a press release from HealthWest, formerly Muskegon County Community Mental Health, the group has launched its own “Stay Home, Stay Safe, Save Lives” campaign to educate Muskegon County residents on the critical steps they can take to stop the spread of the disease and to ensure the health and safety of themselves and their loved ones.
“COVID-19 is in Muskegon County and is hurting our friends, neighbors, and those we love,” said Muskegon County Public Health Officer Kathy Moore. “By working together, sharing a consistent message, and following some very basic safety precautions, we can save lives.”
The campaign will encourage people to stay home and to follow safety precautions if they have to leave the house to get essentials, like medications or groceries.
"It’s going to take a true community effort to educate residents on the importance of following proper guidelines to stop the spread of COVID19 in our communities,” said City of Muskegon Heights Mayor Walter Watt. “We need everyone’s support to keep our communities healthy.”
In an unprecedented move, organizations across Muskegon County agreed to come together with a unified voice to spread this message, the press release went on to say. The campaign will stress the vital role everyone in Muskegon County has in stopping the COVID-19 outbreak.
“While our organizations have different goals and priorities, we all share a common love for Muskegon County and those who live here,” said HealthWest Executive Director Julia Rupp. “If there’s one thing this community does well, we work together, put our differences aside, and fight for our whole community.
Aspects of the effort can be seen on the Watch Muskegon – Stay Home, Stay Safe, Save Lives message on social media, television, radio, video, and other grassroots efforts. The campaign also includes a video of dozens of community members encouraging their neighbors to stay safe and do their part.
This collaboration pulled together quickly, and new groups and organizations are joining every day. Anyone can be part of this collective effort; it is crucial to represent a diversity of voices and perspectives from all sectors municipalities, ages, and races.
“We are asking everyone in our community to join us in this fight,” Rupp said.
Here's a full list of the organizations taking part in the county's campaign and according to HealthWest, other organizations sign up every day:
Abeshi Ghanaian Cuisine
AgeWell Services of West Michigan
Arbor Circle
Arts Council of White Lake - Nuveen Center
Beachwood-Bluffton Neighborhood Association BBNA
BOOM Youth Leadership Team
Boys & Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore
Capstone Insurance Services
Cedar Creek Township
Child Abuse Council of Muskegon County
City of Montague
City of Muskegon
City of Muskegon Heights
City of North Muskegon
City of Norton Shores
Coalition for a Drug Free Muskegon County
Coalition for Community Development
Community Access Line of the Lakeshore (CALL 2-1-1)
Community Coordinating Council
Community enCompass
Community Foundation for Muskegon County
Community Gathering Initiative
Cumulus Media
Dalton Township
Disability Network of West Michigan
Fatty Lumpkins Sandwich Shack
Fruitport Community Schools
Goodwill Industries of West Michigan
Great Lakes Dental Excellence
Hackley Community Care
Health Project
HealthWest
Holton Public Schools
Holton Township
Kuntry Cookin'
Lakeshore Learning Center
Love INC of Muskegon County
Mediation & Restorative Services
Mercy Health
Mercy Health Arena
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Muskegon County Office
Mona Shores Public Schools
Montague Area Public Schools
Mount Zion Church of God in Christ
Muskegon Area Career Tech Center
Muskegon Area District Library
Muskegon Area Intermediate School District
Muskegon Big Reds Football
Muskegon Channel
Muskegon Community College
Muskegon Community Health Innovation Region
Muskegon County
Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office
Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office
Muskegon Downtown Development Authority
Muskegon Family Court
Muskegon Heights HerCo 1191 Laborers
Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System
Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce
Muskegon Montessori Academy for Environmental Change
Muskegon Oceana Community Action Partnership, Inc.
Muskegon Public Schools
Muskegon Township
Muskegon YMCA
Muskegon’s Rebel Road
MYalliance System of Care
NAACP Lake Newaygo County
NAACP Muskegon Branch #3147
New Jerusalem Baptist Church
New Life Christian Center
Nims Neighborhood Association
North Muskegon Public Schools
Oakridge Public Schools
Orchard View Schools
Overcoming Barriers, Inc.
Parties in the Park
Pathfinders
Pigeon Hill Brewing Company
Public Health - Muskegon County
Ravenna Public Schools
Read Muskegon
Reeths-Puffer Schools
Revel
Senior Resources of West Michigan
Servicios de Esperanza, LLC
Social Justice Commission
Suicide Prevention Coalition of Muskegon County
The Salvation Army
The Tish
This is the Situation Radio Podcast Show
Three Oaks Public School Academy
Transition at Craig Campus
United Way of the Lakeshore
VFW Post 3195
Visit Muskegon
Volunteer For Dental
Wesley School
West Michigan Plumbers and Fitters
West Michigan Works!
Westshore Christian Academy
White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce
White Lake Community Library
Whitehall District Schools
Wonderland Distilling
WUVS 103.7 The Beat
