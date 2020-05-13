West Michigan NAACP leaders call on senator to resign for controversial mask

Sen. Dale Zorn faced backlash after wearing a mask that resembled a Confederate flag on April 25.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Leaders of the West Michigan chapters of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) are calling for the resignation of Michigan Sen. Dale Zorn after he wore a mask that resembled the Confederate flag.

Sen. Zorn, R-Ida, faced public backlash after wearing the mask on the Senate floor for a vote on April 25. He initially denied the mask depicted a Confederate flag, but then later apologized for wearing it, saying he was sorry for his "choice of pattern" and that he didn't "intent to offend anyone."

"Those who know me best know that I do not support the things this pattern represents," his apology stated. The face covering was a red mask with blue stripes and white stars. Zorn, who represents parts of Monroe County, said his wife made the mask.

In a letter to lawmakers, the West Michigan NAACP chapters, which includes the Greater Grand Rapids branch, Muskegon County branch, Metropolitan Kalamazoo branch, Lake Newaygo County bran and the Albion branch, said "All organizations are calling for the resignation of State Sen. Dale Zorn, who wore a Confederate flag into the State Capitol as a mask, denied any wrongdoing, then issued an apology after an immense amount of public backlash."

"One week later, white supremacists and racists began their fear and hyper-intimidation tactics, with malicious protests on the State Capitol to influence an economic agenda in direct contrast to the public health agenda laid out by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer," the letter continued.

The organization said in the letter it denounces the waving of Confederate flags, Swastikas and threatening signs aimed at the governor and said the incident is "representative of the gross negligence by the Michigan Legislature that Michigan citizens experience."

The NAACP chapters said they support Gov. Whitmer's executive orders. The NAACP also requested the Michigan Legislature support Executive Order 2020-55, which establishes the Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities, and EO 2020-64, which affirms anti-discrimination policies and ensures equitable access to care protocols for disabled people.

The organization called for businesses to take safety precautions to protect low-income worker including equal access to COVID-19 testing before returning to work, proper protection and temperature monitoring, as well as testing and treatment to all individuals -- regardless of immigration or health care status.

