West Michigan Meijer pharmacists administer around 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Wednesday and Thursday, pharmacists at the Meijer store in Norton Shores administered between 500 and 600 shots each day of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Meijer was chosen by the state as a retail pharmacy partner earlier this month. The clinic is set up right inside the store. Meijer stores in Flint, Benton Harbor, and in Wayne County also began their clinics this week.

"Our vaccine distribution plan is based on how many doses we get from the State of Michigan," said Frank Guglielmi, Senior Director of communication for Meijer, "As soon as we get those doses, we’re administering them within 72 hours. We’re moving people people through very quickly."

The clinic is not walk-up; a person needs to have an appointment and be of the correct vaccine phase. Patients can register online at clinic.meijer.com or by texting COVID to 75049.

Guglielmi said since Meijer began administrating the vaccines, they have done nearly 10,000 across the state. He said they will "hopefully do them every week."

Eric Moore, a pharmacist at the Norton Shores Meijer, said patients have been asking him since November when they could receive their vaccines. So they have been waiting for today for a long time.

"It’s what you get into the medical facilities and care for," said Moore, "It’s such a great experience to give back to communities, and it’s honestly why you start this long journey to get here."

A few of those who received the vaccine Thursday in Norton Shores said the shot did not hurt, and were glad to see the process moving smoothly inside Meijer.

"It’s a relief," said Mary Ann Hornik, who received her first dose, "When she handed me the card, and said here’s when you come back, and we have those doses saved, I said, 'wow, thank you.'"

Sarah Shambarger said it has been hard to not do normal activities and not to be around family. She was looking forward to getting her shot.

"At my age, being over 65, I’m more at risk," said Shambarger, "and this adds a sense of protection. I think we’ll be more protected, and we can start meeting more and going to restaurants. That’ll be a big thing."

