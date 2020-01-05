WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says state and local governments are seeking up to $1 trillion for coronavirus costs.

It's an eye-popping sum for the next relief package that’s certain to run into opposition from Senate Republicans.

Pelosi said Thursday the money for “heroes” would help prevent layoffs of nurses, bus drivers and other front-line workers as governors and mayors stare down red ink in their budgets.

The new marker comes after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shifted tone and said he's “open” to additional funding for the states.

But McConnell says any new bill must include liability protections from an “avalanche” of lawsuits against businesses that reopen. It would run into lengthy negotiations, and McConnell has expressed concern over the financial toll the relief packages are having on the economy.

