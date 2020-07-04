Some people who struggle with mental health are finding new ways to cope with stress and negative emotion. The challenge is to find a way that fits within CDC guidelines.

"I would not be surprised if we see people’s suppression, anxiety go up during this time," said Charmeka Newton, a psychologist with Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services, "because what worked before COVID-19, you may not be able to do."

Newton said some people's coping mechanisms might garner criticism from others. For example, someone in a drive through window, who is using that cup of coffee as a way to ward off depression or addiction.

"I think the thing is, we don’t know everyone’s else's struggles," said Newton, "We don’t know what people are going through. And maybe for them, it is a risk, to go to the drive through to get the coffee, but it might be the one thing they do to cope or get through the situation."

Newton said mental health professionals teach people to have a tool kit, as a way to stabilize themselves. That could be a walk, a hobby, or ritual. But with so many things off limits right now, it can be more difficult for some than others.

"When you rip away that tool or it's taken away," said Newton, "it can be very difficult for that person to cope because they know this is what helps them deal with life."

She said the goal is to find something new that works within important CDC guidelines and follows social distancing. She suggests video chatting with a friend for a movie night, going for a run, opening blinds to let light inside, or video calling with a relative to cook the same recipe.

"What keeps one person stable emotionally, may vary to individual to individual," said Newton, "So I think that’s where grace comes in. We have to extend grace. But we need to look out for one another when dealing with a pandemic such as this, and that means following the guidelines."

Newton also said to contact Pine Rest if you are having difficulty coping. They have telecommunication options available to talk to someone.

Click here to connect with Pine Rest's tele-health options.

