GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services has expanded their telehealth services to meet the demand generated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pine Rest's conversation from in-clinic outpatient appointments to telehealth appointments increased within the last week.

The health system has been offering telehealth services for the past three years. However, the number of appointments has increases from 400 a month to 700 visits a day due to COVID-19.

Pine Rest initially had 125 clinicians trained to complete telehealth appointments in the clinic. They trained an additional 125 telehealth clinicians and made sure all 250 clinicians were able to conduct appointments from their home.

“For some people—both clinicians and patients--the thought of meeting via telehealth technology initially seemed overwhelming. However, as people have tried it out, the response has been overwhelmingly positive," said Jean Holthaus, the LISW and Telehealth Clinic Manager at Pine Rest.

Pine Rest also has 60 psychiatrists conducting telepsychiatry.

Last week Pine Rest treated more than 3,500 patients through telehealth services and has more than 5,000 patients scheduled in the next two weeks.

Appointments are still available. To schedule an appointment visit Pine Rest's website.

To learn more about Pine Rest and their services, visit their website.

