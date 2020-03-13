GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Health officials in Oakland County have released a list of possible novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, exposure locations in Michigan, according to WXYZ.

Ten additional cases of COVID-19 tested presumptive positive, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said. The total number of cases in Michigan is 12, which include four cases in West Michigan.

Oakland County Health Division (OCHD) released the follow list of locations, as well as the dates and times, where individuals with COVID-19 visited.

March 1, 2020

Detroit Metropolitan Airport, 9000 Middlebelt Rd, Romulus, time and location to be determined

March 4, 2020

Detroit Metropolitan Airport, 9000 Middlebelt Rd, Romulus, time and location to be determined

March 5, 2020

Burger King, 27700 23 Mile Rd, Chesterfield Township, 12:15-12:35 p.m.

White Castle, 27760 23 Mile Rd, New Baltimore, 12:15-12:35 p.m.

Hobby Lobby, 4715 24th Ave., #100, Fort Gratiot Township, 1:00 p.m.

March 6, 2020

Poole’s Tavern, 157 E Main St., Northville, 12:30-1:00 p.m.

Five Guys, 3561 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, 6:30-7:00 p.m.

March 7, 2020

Tap Room, 201 W Michigan Avenue Ypsilanti, 1:00-3:00 p.m.

MSA Woodland, 2100 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Texas Roadhouse, 3776 28th SE, Kentwood, 4:30-6:15 p.m.

USA Hockey Arena, 14900 N Beck Rd, Plymouth, 5:30-10:30 p.m.

►Do you have more questions about COVID-19 in Michigan? Check out the state's website.

The state has set up a website for COVID-19, and their preparations for dealing with the virus.

What are the symptoms and ways to prevent COVID-19?

The CDC says patients with the confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

To slow the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan the state gave the following recommendations:

Learn about the signs and symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

STAY HOME WHEN YOU ARE SICK, and individuals at risk of severe illness should consider staying at home to avoid others who are sick.

Regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, such as doorknobs, keyboards, cell phones and light switches.

Communicate and reinforce best practices for washing hands and covering coughs and sneezes.

Be sure to maintain a supply of medications, food, and other essentials in your house.

Cancel or postpone large gatherings, conferences and sporting events (e.g. events with over 100 people).

Reduce in-person gatherings and activities, especially for organizations with individuals at risk of severe illness. Consider offering video or audio of events.

Consider tele-learning or tele-work opportunities, where feasible.

Limit non-essential work travel.

If you care for a loved one living in a care facility, monitor the situation, ask about the health of the other residents frequently, and know the protocol if there is an outbreak.

Limit visitors at hospitals and other facilities to only those who are absolutely necessary and implement screening of visitors for temperature and respiratory symptoms.

