LANSING, Mich. — A record 129,000 Michiganders filed claims for unemployment benefits last week amid fallout from jobs lost due to the virus outbreak, according to the Associated Press.

The number of applications shattered the previous high of 77,000 in January 2009, during the Great Recession.

Applications for the week ending March 21 rose more than 23-fold from the week before and represent 3% of Michigan's total workers who are eligible for jobless benefits.

With layoffs mounting, the Associated Press said a major expansion of unemployment benefits was included in an economic relief bill nearing final approval in Congress.

Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) has been slammed with the influx of applications for unemployment benefits. Individuals in need of help are encouraged to apply online, because due to the tremendous call volume the UIA has seen, certain callers may be receiving a busy tone.

The UIA also urges Michiganders using the website to expect longer load times. It may take several minutes for a page to load. Users are asked to be patient and not click more than once to reload a page.

The UIA said off-peak hours are between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Applicants with questions can also access information on the website, including frequently asked questions about the process and current challenges due to COVID-19. Checking the website for answers may help alleviate pressure on the phone line, the UIA said in a press release Wednesday.

►A downloadable handout on the filing process can be found here.

Executive orders to provide assistance

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order on March 16 to temporarily expand eligibility for unemployment benefits. It will last until Tuesday, April 14 at 11:59 p.m.

Under the governor’s order, unemployment benefits would be extended to:

Sick Workers: Workers who are sick, quarantined, or immunocompromised and who do not have access to paid family and medical leave or are laid off.

Workers Caring for Loved Ones: Workers who have an unanticipated family care responsibility, including those who have childcare responsibilities due to school closures, or those who are forced to care for loved ones who become ill and who do not have access to paid family and medical leave or are laid off.

First responders: Individuals working in the public health community who become ill or are quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19 and who do not have access to paid family and medical leave or are laid off.

The governor’s order also extends access to benefits for unemployed workers:

Increased Weeks: Benefits will be increased from 20 to up to 26 weeks.

Benefits will be increased from 20 to up to 26 weeks. Longer Application Time: The application eligibility period will be increased from 14 to 28 days.

The application eligibility period will be increased from 14 to 28 days. Fewer Requirements: The in-person registration and work search requirements will be suspended.

Michigan workers who have been impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic can visit michigan.gov/UIA or call 866-500-0017 to apply for benefits.

The governor signed an additional order into place on March 25 that expands unemployment eligibility and cost-sharing.

The order does the following things:

Suspends the requirement for an individual seeking unemployment to request a registration and work search waiver from their employer;

Allows anyone with an active unemployment claim to receive up to a six-week benefit extension.

Expands cost-sharing with employers. Any benefit paid to a claimant that is laid off or placed on a leave of absence will not be charged to the employer’s accounts, but instead will be pooled and assumed by the Nonchargeable Benefits Component of employer accounts. Employers who unlawfully misclassify their workers and have underpaid their unemployment tax do not get the benefit of this enhanced cost-sharing.

►More information for unemployed workers can be found here.

►More information for employers can be found here.

