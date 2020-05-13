The Right Place compiles list of PPE manufacturers in West Michigan

A West Michigan nonprofit organization on Tuesday added a list of local manufacturers of personal protective equipment to aid local businesses as they prepare to return to work.
The Right Place posted a list on its website and is asking for other business producing safety equipment to contact its business development team to be added.
Many of the companies now producing PPE are from the furniture and auto industries. In response to the stay-home order, which shutdown all non-essential business, many factories switched over to PPE production.
Tim Mroz, vice president of The Right Place, said it's possible many of these companies will continue their PPE production following the pandemic.
"There is opportunity that a lot of manufacturers are starting to say 'maybe this is an area that I can diversify my business into,'" Mroz said Tuesday.
Mroz said the hope is that by buying safety equipment locally small and mid-size businesses will be able to purchase in smaller quantities.
The Right Place has also created a guide to assist companies interested in producing PPE.
The guide provides information for the production of the following:
- Ventilators
- Gloves
- Gowns
- Disinfecting Wipes
- Goggles
- Glasses
- Face Shields
- Testing Swabs
- Testing Kits
- Hand Sanitizers
- Hospital Beds
The use of PPE has been a crucial part of keeping essential workers safe during COVID-19, and the use of it has been a mandate in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders as she allows industries to reopen.
