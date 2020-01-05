KENTWOOD, Mich. — This week the federal Small Business Administration began the second round of funding for the Paycheck Protection Program. Many West Michigan businesses, trying to stay afloat during the pandemic are hoping to have better luck with help keeping employees on the payroll.

Theresa Mosley, owner of Mosley School of Cosmetology is cautiously optimistic. She says, so far, she hasn't been able to access any assistance promised to small business owners.

"When COVID-19 hit we had to close the school. Once we closed, they started coming out with the PPP and a small business disaster loan. I immediately jumped on my computer and I start filling out all of these applications including the grant they had for Kent County," says Mosley. "I was like surely I would get one of these grants or one of these loans that they have for small businesses and I have not yet."

Mosley has remained optimistic and determined.

2020 started out as a big year for her businesses. In January, the she more than tripled the space of the school to meet a growing demand. On April 10th, Mosley celebrated the school's third anniversary. She opened the doors in 2017 as the first and only Black-owned cosmetology school in West Michigan. Since then, she has grown it to serve a diverse population. This year was supposed to be all about growth.

"When we first opened it was 1,400 square feet. We expanded over the years and on January 14th we opened it up to 4,600 square feet," she says. "So my goal this year was to fill the school so that we could have more seats available."

The plan was working and then COVID-19 became a reality. Now, much of her focus has shifted to survival.

"With COVID- 19 and people losing jobs left and right, a lot of students were contacted us saying 'Miss Theresa I can't start in April or I can't start in May. I lost my job.' So, that definitely affected us," says Mosley. "Right now, we're teaching virtually online using Zoom. Our students are not used to it but they are happy to have alternative option. So they're still getting in their hours. They're still working towards graduation. But, there are some students who opted out of that. But, my hope and prayer is that we can reopen soon."

Meanwhile, Mosley has embarked on an effort to raise money to help students with tuition payments.

"Mosley School of Cosmetology is a cash school. That means our students have to work to pay their tuition here. They don't have an option of getting loans or anything like that from the federal government because our goal here is that people own their education on graduation day," she says. So my goal is to help my students. I've been raising money for them by selling brushes. I have my own line of brushes. I'm doing a lot of little things to raise money to help them pay their tuition, so when they do come back to school they are not too far behind. I don't want them to be overwhelmed they quit. Plus, it helps the school. When students can pay their tuition it keeps Mosley School or Cosmetology in business."

Mosley says her goal at the start of the year was to double the numbers of students the school serves. She is determined to meet that goal by the end of the year. She says, for now, she's focused on getting through the pandemic with her health and businesses in tact.

"I want my students to be safe. I want to be safe. I'm a mother, you know, so I want us all to live," says Mosley. "We're just taking it day by day and waiting on our governor to make that decision on when we could open back up and I know she wants us all to be safe too."

