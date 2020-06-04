Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun are now advising that people wear masks in public as an added precaution.

"Wearing a mask does not mean you are immune and that you do not need to observe all of the other CDC guidelines," Whitmer said during a Monday press conference.

Under the stay at home order, residents should not be leaving their homes unless they are essential workers or performing an essential task. Whitmer now asks that people wear scarves, bandanas or homemade masks when they do need to leave the house. Dr. Khaldun asked that residents reserve surgical and N95 masks for first responders.

Whitmer said wearing masks should be viewed as an added protection not a reason to resume normal life. Michigan is currently weeks away from its apex, according to Whitmer. The stay at home order is currently set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on April 13, however, Whitmer said on Monday she expects an additional order within the next week.

STATE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

