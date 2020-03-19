Michigan's cases of COVID-19 increased from 110 on Wednesday to 336 on Thursday. State officials say data from additional labs are the reason for the jump.

Hospital, university and private labs are now testing for COVID-19 to assist the state lab, which can only process up to 115 tests a day currently. On Thursday, state officials consolidated state lab results with those from commercial, hospital and university labs and determined there are a total of 336 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide.

There were a total of 142 new positive cases from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on March, 18. However, the state recorded an additional 114 cases from outside labs and added those into its total count on Thursday, which is why the state website reflects a daily total of 256 cases.

Here is where those 256 cases are:

Clinton - 1

Eaton - 2

Genesee - 1

Ingham - 4

Isabella - 1

Kent - 2

Livingston - 1

Macomb - 45

Midland - 1

Monroe - 1

Oakland - 82

St. Clair - 2

Washtenaw - 7

Wayne - 96

Not Reported - 10

MDHHS is currently receiving reports from commercial labs LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics and several clinical labs including Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, the Beaumont Hospital Network, Henry Ford Health System and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Laboratories (BOL).

Here is a breakdown of how many results each lab has produced so far:

MDHHS BOL: 131

Hospital/university labs: 203

Commercial labs: 2

With these additional results factored into the state's count, MDHHS says it will now be able to provide cumulative daily totals. Daily totals will be posted at 2 p.m. the following day on the state's website.

