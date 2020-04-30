LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says the Michigan Court of Claims has sided with the governor and denied a motion for a preliminary injunction.

Court of Claims Judge Christopher M. Murray wrote in his opinion that the rights are fundamental, but that those liberties are subject to society's interests.

"They – our fellow residents – have an interest to remain unharmed by a highly communicable and deadly virus, and since the state entered the Union in 1837, it has had the broad power to act for the public health of the entire state when faced with a public crisis," the opinion reads.

RELATED: 5 Michigan businesses are suing Whitmer, claiming her executive orders violate constitutional rights

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of five businesses that claimed the governor's orders during the coronavirus pandemic "violated the constitutional rights of several businesses."

The five businesses named in the lawsuit:

Signature Southeby’s International Realty, Inc. in Birmingham

Executive Property Maintenance, Inc. in Canton

Intraco Corporation, Inc. in Troy

Casite Intraco, LLC in Troy

Bahash & Company, LLC doing business as Hillsdale Jewelers in Hillsdale

“I am pleased with the court’s decision,” Nessel said. “This pandemic has already taken more than 3,600 lives in Michigan and many more around the world. The primary goal of the Stay Home, Stay Safe order has always been to protect human life.”

►Read the full opinion here.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.