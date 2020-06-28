x
Summer may decide fate of lead shots in virus vaccine race

The U.S. is poised to start even bigger studies next month to prove if any shot really works.
Credit: Courtesy of Holland Hospital
Health care provider testing an individual at Holland Hospital's drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic.

People on six continents are already getting jabs as the race for a COVID-19 vaccine enters a defining summer. 

The U.S. is poised to start even bigger studies next month to prove if any shot really works, a challenge as researchers chase a virus that's waxing and waning around the globe. 

Already British- and Chinese-made vaccines are being tested abroad.

And experts want to set public expectations: Even if first doses of a vaccine arrive by year's end, don't expect perfect protection — and do expect a long line as countries prioritize who gets vaccinated first.  

