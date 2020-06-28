The BOB closing temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The restaurant said they will be cleaning the entire building, and all employees who worked with the person who tested positive will also be tested for the virus.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Another downtown Grand Rapids bar and restaurant announced it is temporarily closing after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The BOB, which houses different eateries and bars, announced the closure on Saturday.

"The employee is experiencing mild symptoms. It is possible that the employee may have been exposed and contracted COVID as early as June 11th or 12th in either Gilly’s Smokehouse or BOB’s Beer Garden," a Facebook post read.

The restaurant said they will be cleaning the entire building, and all employees who worked with the person who tested positive will also be tested for the virus. The BOB said they are conducting contact tracing.

Individual sites within the BOB will reopen as it becomes safe.

The BOB joins several bars or restaurants that have closed because of positive COVID-19 cases, including Butcher's Union and O'Toole's on the West Side, and a couple of venues on Michigan Street earlier this week.

Anyone who has questions about a recent visit to The BOB can email lmarvin@gilmorec.com.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO: