Trapped at sea: 40,000 cruise ship workers still sailing

MIAMI — More than 40,000 cruise ship workers are still stuck at sea because of concerns about the coronavirus.
The Miami Herald reports that at least 42,000 workers remain trapped on cruise ships without paychecks. Some are still suffering from COVID-19 three months after the industry shut down.
Cruise lines stopped sailing in mid-March after several high-profile outbreaks at sea. More than 600 people fell ill aboard Carnival Corp.’s Diamond Princess while it was quarantined off the coast of Japan.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has prohibited cruises in U.S. waters through July 24.
Some cruise ship workers have started being repatriated to their home countries.
