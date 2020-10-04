GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Josh Sandberg noticed his customers were having trouble finding certain groceries at the supermarket, especially meat. That’s when he had an idea.

With takeout orders from his restaurant, the Paisley Pig in Grand Haven, he is offering five pound bags of raw, frozen chicken for $15.

“We have the means to get it,” said Sandberg, the owner and chef at Paisley Pig. “So why now make it available to West Michigan?”

RELATED: Meijer suspends meat, deli counters in response to COVID-19 social distancing

He teamed up with a local chicken supplier in Grand Rapids to put this together.

Last month, the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development eased restrictions. That allowed restaurants, like the Paisley Pig, to see unprepared food directly to customers. The goal was to keep supply chain going, and to help support struggling restaurants during this time.

The Paisley Pig is open for takeout orders only.

13 OYS

“We’ve actually been talking about doing a market at some point before this all happened in March,” said Sandberg. “So it’s nice they loosened the reins a little to allow restaurants to sell retail items out of the restaurant.”

It might be a different business model, but Sandberg said he’s just glad to help the community in a small way.

“It’s the generosity from the community to help keep us open and employees working,” said Sandberg, “As they’ve been saying, everybody’s in this together, so let’s do our part.”

The bags of chicken breast are also available without a takeout order for $20. He will sell them until supplies last. Sales start Friday, April 10, and also works with special Easter Feast takeout orders Sunday.

The dining room inside the Paisley Pig is set up for takeout orders only.

13 OYS

RELATED:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.