Unity Christian Music Festival canceled this year, rescheduled for 2021

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Organizers of the Unity Christian Music Festival, which would have celebrated its 20th year, said the festival will not happen this summer.
The 20th Anniversary Celebration has been pushed to next year. It will happen Aug. 11-14, 2021 at Heritage Landing in Muskegon.
"While we know this news is a huge disappointment to many families in West Michigan," the festival's director Kevin Newton shared on Facebook last week, "We also believe it will be even more special when we can gather together next summer and see all that God has done."
According to the festival's rescheduling FAQ, tickets will automatically move to the event’s new dates. Those who purchased tickets should receive an email with more in-depth information by Tuesday, May 12, including options for ticket donations and refunds.
The deadline for submitting requests for refunds is 11:59 p.m. EST on Thursday, May 22, 2020. More details about the ticketing and refund process are available here.
Organizers said unused tickets that are donated will be considered a donation to “Alive On The Lakeshore” nonprofit.
You can email ticketing@unitychristianevents.com with any questions about the ticketing process.
RELATED VIDEO:
MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- West Michigan communities start canceling Memorial Day parades and events
- Miss America pageant canceled due to coronavirus pandemic
- Some summer camps canceling, others waiting for new COVID-19 guidelines
- Electric Forest canceled for 2020 amid COVID-19
- Muskegon Parties in the Park canceled for 2020
- Fruitport's Old Fashioned Days canceled for 2020
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.