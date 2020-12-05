Unity Christian Music Festival canceled this year, rescheduled for 2021

Based on the current COVID/quarantine situation and the restrictions on events, we are very sad to announce the Unity Christian Music Festival/20th Anniversary Celebration will not be taking place this summer, but will be rescheduled for August 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2021 While we know this news is a huge disappointment to many families in West Michigan, we also believe it will be even more special when we can gather together next summer and see all that God has done. Please watch this important announcement from Unity Festival Director, Kevin Newton, as he explains the Festival’s decision to reschedule and answers questions you may have about your ticket purchase and how you can help make sure Unity continues to thrive. Watch to the end for a special thought from Kevin as he expresses how much he will miss gathering together with all of you this summer. FAQs: www.unitymusicfestival.com